DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played 61 snaps on defense and four on special teams during a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was the team’s second-leading tackler with eight total.

Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley saw action on 58 defensive snaps and four on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic during the loss.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played two defensive snaps and 21 on special teams during a 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He didn’t record a statistic during the victory.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - After being a healthy scratch for three consecutive games, White played five snaps at wide receiver during the win on Thanksgiving, but didn’t record any statistics.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the fifth straight game with a groin injury, missing the team’s 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Morning News reported that he didn’t practice on Monday meaning he won’t likely play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin played 23 defensive snaps during a 31-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. He finished the game with one total tackle.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was inactive for the third straight game.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood appeared in just one offensive snap and 13 on special teams during the team’s 25-22 win over the New York Giants. He didn’t receive any touches, but did make one tackle.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Despite not practicing all week due to knee/ankle injuries, Douglas was active but played just two snaps on defense and one on special teams during the victory. He didn’t record a statistic during the game.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played eight snaps on special teams and none on offense during the win. He didn’t record any statistics.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith made his third appearance at quarterback this season, playing 13 snaps near the end of the team’s 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He didn’t complete any of his three pass attempts and had seven rushing yards on three carries.

Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 69 offensive snaps at right guard as the Colts defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-24. The offensive line gave up one sack during the win, breaking the group’s five-game no-sack streak.