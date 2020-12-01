WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 12:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Totaled seven tackles in a 28-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 76 snaps in a 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Had five tackles in a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Totaled six tackles in a 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, including two tackles for loss with one of them being a sack.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Ended the day with three tackles and a defended pass.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Made his first career start against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 78 snaps.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Played four snaps against the New York Jets.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 16 snaps on special teams.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 50 snaps in a 19-17 loss to the New York Giants.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills