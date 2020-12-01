 WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 12
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 17:00:12 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU in the NFL: Week 12

David Long Jr. (left) saw his most action of the season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
David Long Jr. (left) saw his most action of the season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today)
Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 12:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Totaled seven tackles in a 28-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 76 snaps in a 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Had five tackles in a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Totaled six tackles in a 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, including two tackles for loss with one of them being a sack.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Ended the day with three tackles and a defended pass.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Made his first career start against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 78 snaps.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Played four snaps against the New York Jets.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 16 snaps on special teams.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 50 snaps in a 19-17 loss to the New York Giants.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}