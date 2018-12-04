SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week 13 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas had a breakout game for the Eagles during last night’s 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins. He led the team with seven total tackles and saved what could’ve been a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a trick play from the Redskins that involved a lateral pass to the opposite side of the field.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood didn’t receive any touches during last night’s win. WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson didn’t record any statistics during the win over the Redskins. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played 52 defensive snaps and seven on special teams during a 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the game with three total tackles. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley appeared in 37 snaps on defense and seven on special teams during the loss, tallying five total tackles.





#Raiders highest graded defensive players against Kansas City:



Rashaan Melvin 79.7

Tahir Whitehead 77.3

Gareon Conley 76.0

Nicholas Morrow 74.5

Karl Joseph 69.9

#RaiderNation — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) December 4, 2018

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the sixth straight game with a groin injury and missed the team’s 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Austin is close to returning to the field.

Find someone that hypes you up as much as @Tayaustin01 hypes his teammates up... 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JTErkUzuj0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 30, 2018

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin played 36 defensive snaps during a 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t record any statistics during the loss. S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was inactive for the fourth straight game.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith played one snap during the team’s thrilling 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, but didn’t throw a pass.

Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made another start at right guard as the Colts suffered a 6-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive line gave up three sacks during the game as the Colts rushed for just 41 yards on 16 carries.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps for the seventh consecutive game and played 17 on special teams, but he didn’t record any statistics.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain again started at left guard as the Titans defeated the Jets, 26-22. Spain was pulled from the game about midway through as the offensive line allowed three sacks. The group paved the way for 130 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played five defensive snaps and 30 on special teams during a 30-27 loss to the New York Giants. He recorded two total tackles during the loss. WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was inactive for the team’s loss to the Giants.