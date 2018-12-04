Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 06:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU in the NFL: Week 13

Tn6zqlzhlqaamuhagsap
Douglas made seven total tackles against the Redskins.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
@PatrickKotnik
Staff Writer

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Week 13 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas had a breakout game for the Eagles during last night’s 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins. He led the team with seven total tackles and saved what could’ve been a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a trick play from the Redskins that involved a lateral pass to the opposite side of the field.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood didn’t receive any touches during last night’s win.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson didn’t record any statistics during the win over the Redskins.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played 52 defensive snaps and seven on special teams during a 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the game with three total tackles.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley appeared in 37 snaps on defense and seven on special teams during the loss, tallying five total tackles.


WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the sixth straight game with a groin injury and missed the team’s 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Austin is close to returning to the field.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin played 36 defensive snaps during a 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t record any statistics during the loss.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was inactive for the fourth straight game.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith played one snap during the team’s thrilling 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, but didn’t throw a pass.

Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made another start at right guard as the Colts suffered a 6-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive line gave up three sacks during the game as the Colts rushed for just 41 yards on 16 carries.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps for the seventh consecutive game and played 17 on special teams, but he didn’t record any statistics.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain again started at left guard as the Titans defeated the Jets, 26-22. Spain was pulled from the game about midway through as the offensive line allowed three sacks. The group paved the way for 130 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played five defensive snaps and 30 on special teams during a 30-27 loss to the New York Giants. He recorded two total tackles during the loss.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was inactive for the team’s loss to the Giants.

Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide

Hfibdaae4iisvdmnupo9
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}