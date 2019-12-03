LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 55 defensive snaps and five on special teams during a 29-21 loss to the Redskins. He finished the game with three tackles, a sack and forced fumble.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t see the field during the loss to the Redskins.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood was inactive for Washington’s road win over the Carolina Panthers.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played all 67 defensive snaps for the Raiders along with nine on special teams during their 40-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded three tackles during the defeat.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long didn’t play any snaps on defense and was in on 18 snaps on special teams during Tennessee’s 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t record any statistics during the victory.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 72 snaps at right guard during the team’s loss to the Titans. The offense tallied just 82 rushing yards on 24 carries (3.4 yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played a season-high 71 defensive snaps along with eight on special teams during a 24-20 road win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He finished the game with eight total tackles and one pass breakup.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 67 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 26-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Buffalo’s offense ran the ball 34 times for 124 yards (averaged 3.6 yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked four times.