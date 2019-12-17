Week 15 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 26 offensive snaps and four on special teams during the team’s 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He caught one pass for a 59-yard touchdown and carried the ball twice for three yards. Austin also tallied 20 punt return yards on two returns.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 29 snaps on defense and one on special teams during the team’s 39-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded one tackle during the loss. LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long didn’t play any defensive snaps but was in on 16 snaps on special teams during Tennessee’s 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans. He didn’t record any statistics during the defeat. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley was inactive for the first time this season and missed Oakland’s 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a neck injury. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury. LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode is on injured reserve with a knee injury. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played all 59 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams for the Bears during their 21-13 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. He came up with five total tackles along with a sack and pass breakup during the game.

Aaron Rodgers on Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski:



“Well, 44, I’ve always thought he’s been a really solid player. I don’t want to butcher his last name. But he rocked me a couple years ago and I know where 44’s at most times when he’s in the game. I have a lot of respect for him." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 15, 2019

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas was on the field for 16 defensive snaps and 24 on special teams during Philadelphia’s 37-27 win over the Washington Redskins. He didn’t record any stats during the victory. RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood didn’t see any action on the offensive side of the ball, but he played 18 snaps on special teams during Washington’s home loss to the Eagles. He didn’t record any statistics during the game. TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco played a season-high 29 offensive snaps along with seven on special teams during a 42-21 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night. He recorded one tackle during the loss. OL Adam Pankey/Miami Dolphins - After he was released by the Packers, Pankey was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins last Tuesday. He was inactive for the team’s 36-20 road loss to the New York Giants.

WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Irvin sacked his former teammate in Russell Wilson during Carolina's loss to the Seahawks.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin played 47 snaps on defense and five on special teams during Carolina’s 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with the game with four total tackles and a sack. Irvin has now recorded three sacks over the past four games. QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t play any snaps during the loss to the Seahawks, but he is expected to make his first NFL start in place of Kyle Allen against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.



From NFL Now: The time is now for #Panthers talented rookie QB Will Grier, who will make his first start on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DUAcfOsv1h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s win over the Panthers. OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 65 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. Buffalo’s offense ran the ball 38 times for 130 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked once.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 56 snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 34-7 road loss to the New Orleans Saints Monday night. Offensively, the Colts rushed for just 46 yards on 17 carries (2.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked once.