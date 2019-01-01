SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week 17 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 19 snaps on special teams, 14 on defense and one on offense during the team’s 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded one tackle and caught a pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for a two-point conversion.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White saw action on 46 offensive snaps and five on special teams during the win and caught one pass for 22 yards. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played all 54 defensive snaps and five on special teams during Oakland’s 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded four total tackles during the loss. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley remained on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski returned to the starting lineup Sunday night after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. He played all 79 offensive snaps at right guard during the team’s 33-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Colts’ offensive line allowed just one sack and the team rushed for 158 yards on 36 carries with one touchdown. LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played 24 snaps on special teams during the win and recorded two tackles. OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain played all but four offensive snaps (suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter) during Tennessee’s loss to the Colts. The offensive line didn’t allow a single sack and paved the way for 93 rushing yards which all came from running back Derrick Henry. DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all 45 defensive snaps during Philadelphia’s 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins. He led the team in tackles for the third straight week with six total and intercepted a pass on the first play of the game.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 26 offensive snaps and nine on special teams during the win and finished the day with 12 carries for 53 yards along with four catches for 24 yards. WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson was inactive for Sunday’s victory over the Redskins. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was back on the field for the first time in nine games and played 10 offensive snaps along with two on special teams. He caught one pass for 10 yards during a 36-35 win over the New York Giants. OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey didn’t play any snaps during Green Bay’s 31-0 loss to the Detroit Lions.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Atlanta Falcons - Irvin played 28 defensive snaps during a 34-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finished the game with two tackles.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith played 10 snaps at quarterback but didn’t attempt any passes. He was sacked once and fumbled once as well during the team’s 23-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White remains on the reserved/injured list with a knee injury.