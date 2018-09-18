LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White continued to impress and boost his resume as a rookie as he played in 38 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the team’s 31-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. He finished with four tackles and snagged his first NFL interception with seven minutes left in the game.

Week two of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin totaled two catches for 79 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 64-yard touchdown reception from Dak Prescott during Sunday night’s 20-13 win over the New York Giants. He also added one rush for 15 yards and one return for no gain. Austin’s 79 receiving yards are the most he’s had in a single game since he racked up 82 on Sept. 25, 2016.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith saw one snap at quarterback during the team’s win over the Bills. That snap came on the last play of the game in victory formation.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played just one snap of defense and 12 on special teams during Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on the road.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played 35 snaps on offense and nine on special teams, but did not record a statistic in the loss.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood saw action on 24 offensive plays and 19 on special teams during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and received his first touches of the season. He finished with 28 rushing yards on seven carries and one catch for two yards, but fumbled on the final play of the game on a desperate lateral.

LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin saw action in 49 plays on defense (74 percent) and four on special teams. He made one tackle in a 20-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph continued to see very limited snaps during Sunday’s loss and didn’t record a statistic. He appeared in just three plays on defense and 18 on special teams.

DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - On the other side, Jones came up with three tackles during the win over the Raiders, bringing his total to five on the season.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy made his debut with the Falcons on Sunday, playing one snap on defense and 18 on special teams, but he didn’t record a statistic in the team’s 31-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski didn’t see the field during the team’s 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played two defensive snaps and 19 on special teams on his way to recording one tackle.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain started at left guard for the Titans and the team’s offensive line allowed just one sack in a 20-17 win over the Houston Texans.

LB Terence Garvin/San Francisco 49ers - Garvin was just signed by the 49ers this past week after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins prior to the season, appeared in 15 plays on on special teams as the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions, 30-27.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski made one tackle during the team’s 24-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - For the second straight week, White came up empty-handed and was left without a catch during Chicago’s win over the Seahawks at Soldier Field.