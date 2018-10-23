WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White played 20 snaps on offense and came up with his first reception of the season in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots. He finished the game with two receptions for 64 yards with his last catch coming on a hail mary during the last play of the game, but he came up one yard short of the end zone.

Week seven of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Kevin White catches the Hail Mary for the Bears... but is stopped at the 1. pic.twitter.com/5jSOEoTloU

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played four snaps on defense and 24 on special teams during the loss. He finished the game with three total tackles and two forced fumbles.

The special teams play that set up da score. #NEvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/BQfxQn65an

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 35 snaps on offense and seven on special teams in a 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries and two receptions for five yards.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played two snaps on offense and 12 on special teams during the loss and finished with one tackle.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas didn’t see any snaps on defense, but played 13 snaps on special teams and recorded one total tackle during Sunday’s loss.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski started at right guard for the second straight week and played all 66 offensive snaps in the team’s 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts as a team rushed for 220 yards on 37 carries (5.9 yards per carry) and the offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the second straight week.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps for the second straight week, but saw 18 snaps on special teams and recorded one total tackle during the win.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White didn’t return to practice and missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury as the Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans, 20-19, in London.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t play any snaps during the win over the Titans.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - After suffering a shoulder injury last week, Spain was sidelined for the team’s loss against the Chargers.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the team’s 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins. Austin will miss several weeks with a groin injury, but won’t have surgery.

DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones was inactive for the second straight week as the Broncos routed the Arizona Cardinals, 45-10, last Thursday night.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy didn’t record a statistic during last night’s 23-20 victory over the New York Giants.

Bye Week: LB/DL Bruce Irvin (Oakland Raiders), CB Daryl Worley (Oakland Raiders), DB Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders).