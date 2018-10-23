Ticker
WVU in the NFL: Week 7

White caught two passes for 64 yards.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports.com
Week seven of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White played 20 snaps on offense and came up with his first reception of the season in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots. He finished the game with two receptions for 64 yards with his last catch coming on a hail mary during the last play of the game, but he came up one yard short of the end zone.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played four snaps on defense and 24 on special teams during the loss. He finished the game with three total tackles and two forced fumbles.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 35 snaps on offense and seven on special teams in a 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries and two receptions for five yards.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played two snaps on offense and 12 on special teams during the loss and finished with one tackle.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas didn’t see any snaps on defense, but played 13 snaps on special teams and recorded one total tackle during Sunday’s loss.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski started at right guard for the second straight week and played all 66 offensive snaps in the team’s 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts as a team rushed for 220 yards on 37 carries (5.9 yards per carry) and the offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the second straight week.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps for the second straight week, but saw 18 snaps on special teams and recorded one total tackle during the win.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White didn’t return to practice and missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury as the Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans, 20-19, in London.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t play any snaps during the win over the Titans.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - After suffering a shoulder injury last week, Spain was sidelined for the team’s loss against the Chargers.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for the team’s 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins. Austin will miss several weeks with a groin injury, but won’t have surgery.

DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones was inactive for the second straight week as the Broncos routed the Arizona Cardinals, 45-10, last Thursday night.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy didn’t record a statistic during last night’s 23-20 victory over the New York Giants.

Bye Week: LB/DL Bruce Irvin (Oakland Raiders), CB Daryl Worley (Oakland Raiders), DB Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders).

