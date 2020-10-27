WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 7

WVU in the NFL: Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
CB Rasul Douglas/Carolina Panthers: On Carolina's reserve/COVID-19 list.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Las Vegas Raiders: Had three solo tackles and four assisted tackles in a 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LB David Long Jr./Tennessee Titans: Ruled inactive prior to the game.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets: Had one target in an 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
LB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers: Had two solo tackles and five assisted tackles in a 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
CB Daryl Worley/Dallas Cowboys: Played eight snaps in a 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team.
