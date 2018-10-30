SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week eight of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 31 snaps on offense and nine on special teams in a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He finished with 24 rushing yards on eight carries to go along with two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played two snaps at wide receiver and 10 on special teams during the win, but didn’t record any statistics. CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - After not playing any defensive snaps last week, Douglas played 42 this week in place of the injured Jalen Mills, who left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury. Douglas also played 15 snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle and a pass breakup during the win.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode didn’t play any defensive snaps for the third straight game and saw 20 snaps on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic during the team's 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders. OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made his third-consecutive start at right guard and played all 78 offensive snaps in the win. The Colts rushed for two touchdowns and 222 yards on 40 carries (5.6 yards per carry) as quarterback Andrew Luck was not sacked for the third straight week.

Top 5 graded #Colts from week 8 against the Raiders



1. Mo Allie-Cox 93.2

2. Jack Doyle 91.0

3. Darius Leonard 90.8

4. Nyheim Hines 83.6

5. Mark Glowinski 81.2 — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) October 29, 2018

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin played 24 snaps on defense and six on special teams during the loss to the Colts. He didn’t record a statistic and is rumored to be on the trade block. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played all 78 defensive snaps and seven on special teams during the loss, tallying three total tackles. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph saw action on a season-high 31 defensive snaps and nine on special teams, racking up five total tackles against the Colts. Like Irvin, Joseph has been the subject of numerous trade rumors.

From TNF First Look: Are the #Raiders really done trading? Well... pic.twitter.com/T0ZWB4msvB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2018

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White played 28 offensive snaps and was targeted three times during Chicago’s 24-10 win over the New York Jets. He finished with one catch for six yards. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski didn’t play any snaps on defense, but played 15 on special teams during the win and didn’t record a statistic. DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones was limited in his return from a thigh injury, playing just eight snaps on special teams and none on defense in Denver’s 30-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He didn’t record any statistics during the loss. Bye Week: LB/DB Kyzir White (Los Angeles Chargers), QB Geno Smith (Los Angeles Chargers), OL Quinton Spain (Tennessee Titans), WR Tavon Austin (Dallas Cowboys), S Keith Tandy (Atlanta Falcons).