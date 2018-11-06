SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Week nine of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones saw action on 23 defensive snaps and nine on special teams in a 19-17 loss to the Houston Texans. He recorded one pass breakup during the loss and gained 12 total yards on five punt returns. LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin played just nine defensive snaps during Oakland’s 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night and was officially released by the team on Monday.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 39 defensive snaps and seven on special teams during the loss. He finished with three tackles and two pass breakups.

Daryl Worley: "I’m really passionate about the game. That’s the hardest part for me, when you’re putting so much passion and energy, along with other guys on the team, it’s tough when you’re giving up big plays and not having the outcome we want." — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) November 2, 2018

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph appeared in 13 defensive snaps and nine on special teams, finishing with one tackle. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - After not playing any defensive snaps last week, Kwiatkoski played 12 snaps on that side of the ball and 18 on special teams during Chicago’s 41-9 rout of the Buffalo Bills. He finished with one tackle. WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Bills. LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - The Chargers placed White on the reserved/injured list after he missed the previous four games with a knee injury. QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith didn’t play any snaps during the team’s 25-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy played 18 snaps on special teams and none on defense during Atlanta’s 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins and recorded two total tackles. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was inactive for last night’s 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury. OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - After missing week seven with a shoulder injury, Spain made his seventh start of the season at left guard during the team’s win against the Cowboys. The Titans offensive line struggled though as the offense averaged 3.5 yards per rush and allowed four sacks on quarterback Marcus Mariota. Bye Week: RB Wendell Smallwood (Philadelphia Eagles), WR Shelton Gibson (Philadelphia Eagles), CB Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles), LB Najee Goode (Indianapolis Colts), Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts).