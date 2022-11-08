It's that time of the week again... let's check in on our Mountaineers in the NFL to see how they performed in their Week 9 matchups.





Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 26/34 for 275 yards and two touchdowns

Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: One 10 yard reception

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Atlanta Falcons: Two total tackles

Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: Caught a two-point conversion

Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Five total tackles

Kyzir White, LB, Philadelphia Eagles: Seven total tackles

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Three total tackles including two TFLs and a sack

David Long Jr, LB, Tennessee Titans: 10 total tackles

Yodney Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded

Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: Bye

Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: Bye

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Bye



