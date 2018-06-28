Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 08:26:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU in top seven for Bell, official visit on deck?

Bell has West Virginia in his top seven.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County offensive lineman Kamaar Bell has a top seven out of his lengthy list of scholarships but one school stands out for a couple reasons on the list.

Bell, 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, released a top group that includes West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

That’s six schools in the heart of the SEC and the Mountaineers.

