Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County offensive lineman Kamaar Bell has a top seven out of his lengthy list of scholarships but one school stands out for a couple reasons on the list.

Bell, 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, released a top group that includes West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

That’s six schools in the heart of the SEC and the Mountaineers.