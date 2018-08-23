WVU into the analyst game where preparation is key
West Virginia is now into the analyst game and it’s easy to see why.
It’s now an important, almost integral, piece to today’s college football world in order to collect valuable information as well as looking ahead on opponents to prepare game plans.
The Mountaineers now have two such positions on the staff with former wide receiver Ryan Nehlen serving in the offensive post and former linebacker Casey Vance in the defensive.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news