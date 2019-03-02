WVU junior day visit 'checks all the boxes' for OL Achumba
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Golden Achumba didn’t have anything to do this weekend so after receiving an invitation to the West Virginia junior day he decided to take the trip.
It was one that he doesn’t regret.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news