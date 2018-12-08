SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Chase Harler certainly looks different this year.

And it’s not just the long hair either. The junior is carrying himself different, confident after an off-season where he found himself thousands of miles away from home.

Harler spent time this summer in China, taking his turn as an upperclassman to play overseas and sharpen his overall game.

It’s done wonders for several players in the past and the Wheeling native was no different as he was able to discover some of the things he had lost the past two years.

Relegated to pick up the scraps in terms of minutes behind an experienced backcourt in Morgantown, Harler was one of six players on his team in China allowing him to play 30-35 minutes per game. It was only a 12-day journey where he played in a total of six games but it could have lasting effects.

“It kind of reminded me that the moves I was doing over there I could still do. In the last two years I wasn’t as confident as I wanted to be but I kind of got my confidence back,” he said.

And there’s some truth to that. Harler saw only 5.9 minutes per contest as a freshman and while that number almost doubled to 10 minutes in his second season he still wasn’t able to get on the court enough to build on his overall development.

Such is the case when stuck behind players like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles.

“Last year had to be hard because he had two guys ahead of him that were pretty good and were going to play a lot of minutes so you’re fighting everybody else for what minutes are left,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “He’s a veteran guy now.”

Harler saw a total of 37 minutes in the opener and while he only took three shots, he was active on the defensive end for the Mountaineers.

That confidence came home with him from China and it’s now playing out on the floor.

“I reminded myself I can do certain things where maybe I was hesitant,” Harler said. “In the last two years I wasn’t as confident as I wanted to be but I kind of got my confidence back.”

It’s more than just talk too as his head coach has noticed much of the game especially with his willingness to catch the ball and shoot it.

Known as a three-point shooter out of high school that has yet to translate to the college level hitting only 16-52 attempts during his first two years.

That wasn't the case in practice leading up to this year.

“It looks good. He’s shot it well. He’s shot it with a lot of confidence,” Huggins said. “Everything he shoots looks like it’s going in.”

That's an important element to this season considering that other players are receiving a lot of attention opening up spots on the floor for Harler. To date he is 7-19 from three.

“He’s doing what we need him to do,” Huggins said.

That was on display in the exhibition game showcasing an aggressiveness to the basket, as well as a critical three-pointer where he faked his man to get to a spot and hit it. It has continued for the most part through the early season slate as he is coming off an 11-point game and has upped his scoring with 6 points per game.

They’re small steps but ones that matter with the development of Harler if he wants to make good on what he’s done in pre-season.

“He should have confidence. He’s certainly played well enough to have confidence,” Huggins said. “I think he’s more comfortable in what we do.”