WVU just playing defense
Through it all Tony Gibson’s group has just played defense this year.
Even with all of the off-season concerns and then in-season injuries, the group just keeps playing well.
That was again front and center against Kansas, where until the final drive with the game already decided the Mountaineers second team allowed the Jayhawks to travel 75-yards for a score the group had held another opposing offense in check.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news