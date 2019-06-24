"As soon as I got on campus it instantly felt like home. Only being three hours away is definitely a plus because of my family being able to come to games," he said. "I believe West Virginia is going to be something special between the new coaching staff and the recruits coming in. The 2020 recruiting class for WVU is going to be remembered."

Gamble, 6-foot-7, 325-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a top six which also included Louisville, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State and Houston. He also held additional offers from Florida State and a number of other programs.

West Virginia landed a major piece to the 2020 class Monday when Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Jacob Gamble committed to the program.

The junior college prospect is a native of Ohio and made multiple visits to Morgantown including most recently for an unofficial trip June 17. After that visit was when he let the coaches know that he planned on committing today.

"They were extremely pumped as was I," he said.

Gamble is slated to play offensive tackle for the Mountaineers and was recruited by offensive line coach Matt Moore. It was Moore that Gamble developed a strong connection with and he was excited to add a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following a visit to campus in March.

The offensive tackle will have two years of eligibility remaining and is slated to enroll in December.

Gamble makes the 10th commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and the third offensive linemen.

WVSports.com will have more with Gamble in the near future.