West Virginia redshirt junior linebacker Brendan Ferns has completed his time on the field.

Ferns announced his acceptance of the medical scholarship and subsequent retirement from the game on social media Wednesday after various injuries during his career. While going into his fourth year with the program, Ferns had only appeared in eight games over the course of three years after sustaining two knee injuries as well as a shoulder injury.

“Unfortunately this is the end but I wouldn’t change anything about my three years at WVU,” he wrote.

A St. Clairsville native, Ferns was a four-star recruit out of high school that selected the Mountaineers over offers from Ohio State, Penn State and many others. Ferns had not been present at any of the open practices this spring and head coach Neal Brown announced that he had yet to be medically cleared.

“I want to thank Mountaineer nation for welcoming me into your family and making my experience here one to remember,” he wrote.

Ferns finishes his career with 11 total tackles over the two years he saw the field.