The message apparently didn’t get across all the other times Dana Holgorsen tried it.

So he attempted it again.

What was the message, you ask?

Simply the fact that redshirt junior David Long is pretty good at football and it’s about time he receives some recognition for his play on the field.

“How can that guy not be Big 12 Player of the Week? If that sounds like I’m calling out the Big 12, then, yeah, I’m calling out the Big 12. How can he not be player of the week?” the head coach asked.

It’s something that Holgorsen has been saying for as long as anybody would listen. Well before Long took the field for the Mountaineers in an official capacity, he was receiving praise from the coaches.

That’s because as a freshman, the Ohio native made a strong push to see the field mid-way through the season because to put it bluntly he couldn’t be blocked on scout team. His play almost forced the hand of the coaching staff to play him but better judgement prevailed to save an entire year for a few games.

It’s a decision that’s been paid back in full. Long has emerged as the clear leader of the West Virginia defense with 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.

The junior is well on his way to smashing the single season record for tackles for loss while his tackle numbers are almost 30 more than next in line and sacks are almost triple.

It’s in large part because Long simply has something that many other linebackers don’t possess. And it’s hard to put a finger on just how exactly you’d describe what that is.

“He’s different. He’s special,” coordinator Tony Gibson said. “Everything I told you guys three years ago that I thought he would be; it’s turned out that he is.”

It’s something that can’t be taught and Gibson doesn’t even try to pretend it can.

“I wish I could tell you it was me coaching, but it’s not trust me. The best coaching advice I can give him is go make a play,” the defensive coordinator said.

Playing with a low pad level, Long has the ability to use his agility to be almost unblockable at times and the way he is able to find the ball at all times.

“He makes every play, and he affects every play. I guarantee you the offense knows where he is every single play,” Holgorsen said.

There’s a lot of truth to that as well. Starting with the Baylor game, teams have used formations set to the sideline putting trips to the boundary in order to pull Long from the box in run situations. It’s something that has been duplicated some by Texas and TCU since then according Gibson.

That is more respect than what could be earned elsewhere.

“We have to make adjustments to get him back involved. We try to do our best to keep him in there in that tackle box so they can’t avoid him in the run game,” he said. “They know where No. 11 is.”

Long takes it all in stride and understands that it still opens up opportunities for others.

“Hopefully that makes it better for other teammates to make plays,” he said.

But just how effective is Long at what he does?

He’s the only player on the defense that is given a consistent green light to play outside the framework because even when he does take risks it ends up being a positive for the group. Now that does put pressure on the MIKE linebacker to cover up for him at times, but again it speaks to his talent.

“I don’t know how to describe it. I’m really instinctive and fast. Just determined,” Long said.

But who does Long himself compare his game to when asked?

“If I find him I’ll let you know,” he said.

A perfect response for a player that continues to go under the radar.