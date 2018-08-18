SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





The West Virginia linebacker group might be a bit of an unknown.

That’s fair considering there is only one returning starter in redshirt junior David Long and another player that saw significant action last season but at different positions in Dylan Tonkery. The redshirt sophomore has now moved over to the middle of the defense after playing both outside spots last year.

But for what they don’t make up for in either size or experience, they do possess one trait that might be better than any of the units in recent memory.

“This has to be one of the fastest groups I’ve ever been a part of,” Long said.

And there could be some merit to that.

Long is one of the most explosive athletes on the defensive side of the ball while Tonkery tested out as one of the elite athletes on the roster last year. Add some of the other options such as the now-injured Quondarious Qualls and newcomers Charlie Benton and Josh Chandler to the mix and there is a lot of reasons to be excited about that aspect.

Athleticism can serve its purpose even at a physical position such as linebacker because it could allow players to make up for their mistakes as well as play in space.

“If you’re in the wrong gap, you’ve got enough speed that that can make it look like it wasn’t a mess up there. But hopefully we don’t have too many big mistakes because that’s what hurt us,” he said.

Strength is always going to need to improve but the unit as a whole could surprise some people when football rolls around this fall and part of that is the development of the unknowns.

As for the newcomers, Benton is filling the role of SAM while Qualls is sidelined and has showcased his athleticism during the course of the summer.

“He’s moving out there. I’m pretty strong on Charlie, he’s nice,” Long said.

Chandler also is an exciting option and Long has been able to see his development first-hand since he is playing the same WILL position as him. Still, if needed, he has the flexibility to bounce around. One thing that has set Chandler ahead compared to freshmen so far is the fact he was able to enroll in January to get things together on the mental side and now he’s putting it into practice.

“He’s seeing stuff he can work on, but talent wise he’s there,” Long said.

It takes time to get to where he needs to be but Long is satisfied with where he’s at as a player for now and he’s already catching things that he didn’t in the spring.

There’s still going to be questions with this group until the ball is kicked off Sept. 1 but there’s some reasons to be hopeful as well as things come together.