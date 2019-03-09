Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland wants to have his list narrowed down by the summertime but in the meantime he plans to get out to schools in order to see what’s out there.

Powell-Ryland, 6-foot-3, 223-pounds, has already visited Virginia Tech and Duke already and he also is looking to head to Michigan March 22 on an unofficial visit and then Oklahoma for an official visit April 12.

But he is looking to make it several other places as well and West Virginia is fighting for one of those.