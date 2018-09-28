There won’t be any hurdles or finish lines but at times Saturday the West Virginia defense might confuse attempting to defend the Texas Tech offense with a track meet.

That’s because the Red Raiders have run at least 86 plays in every game this season, even hitting 100 against Houston.

Speed is the name of the game, as Kliff Kingsbury’s bunch likes to play with a sped-up tempo in order to attempt to catch the defense out of position for chunks of yards.