There was never a doubt.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen told his players before they ever took the field trailing 41-34 with 2:34 left that there would be no extra point attempt after a touchdown.

No, West Virginia was going to leave it all on the field and go for the win with a two-point play they had saved in their back pocket for exactly this type of situation.

That level of confidence from the coaches is one that wasn’t lost on the players either.