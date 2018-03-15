Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-15 03:10:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WVU, Murray State must adjust to the unfamiliar in NCAA meeting

Hnfvng3bftdvhxkmsuj2
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

You often hear the NCAA is about match ups and much more often than not it’s going to be one that a team hasn’t seen to open the tournament.

That is the case with No. 5 seed West Virginia and No. 12 seed Murray State who have never met on the basketball court.

So obviously there is a lot of adjusting and a lot of preparation involved.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}