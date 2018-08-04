As a high school prospect he was considered the seventh best linebacker prospect nationally.

Cowan, a former four-star prospect that was rated No. 67 nationally in the Rivals100 in the class of 2017, will join the Mountaineers football program after being dismissed from Alabama in the spring.

West Virginia has hit the transfer market once again this time by adding former Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has selected the Mountaineers.

Projected to be a serious contender for playing time in 2018, Cowan appeared in seven games as a true freshman recording a total of two tackles in game action against Mercer.

Cowan posted "#WVU" to both of his social media accounts while also showcasing pictures of him inside the locker room. The news was confirmed with team sources.

Originally from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Cowan originally selected the Crimson Tide over offers from Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Miami, USC, Notre Dame, Auburn and Oregon, among others. The Mountaineers also initially offered Cowan during his recruitment out of high school.

Due to NCAA rules, Cowan will be forced to sit out this coming season as a transfer and would have three years of eligibility remaining at the next level.

Cowan is the second transfer prospect from Alabama to select the Mountaineers in the last two years following wide receiver TJ Simmons and is the latest in a line of players to do so under head coach Dana Holgorsen’s tenure.

The linebacker prospect is listed at 6-foot-4, 237-pounds and should step into a position at linebacker which should have opportunities available next season.

WVSports.com will have more with Cowan in the near future.