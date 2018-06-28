The West Virginia basketball non-conference schedule has a little bit of everything.

Yes, the Mountaineers will be challenged in the Big 12 portion of the slate with as many as five teams potentially set to start the season ranked but it won’t be a cakewalk stepping out of league play either.

With the exception of the opponents for the inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational being set, the rest of the schedule has been locked into place and it presents some interesting matchups to sort through.