Dana Holgorsen has a thing or two to say about officials.

But not in the way you would think.

No, not a reflection on the performance of the men in stripes, instead a desire for some changes.

After the NFL decided to go to full-time officials last season, the head coach would like to see the same thing happen at the college level. The Big 12 Conference has hired a full-time coordinator of officials in Greg Burks, which is a step in the right direction, but it will likely take a directive from the NCAA in order to make that possibility a reality across the landscape of college football.

And it makes sense to do so in large part because of the importance of the profession to the game.

“They’re pretty important just wait till they screw up a call,” Holgorsen said.

And if that does occur, Holgorsen also would like to see some changes to the accountability aspect of it all by allowing officials to face questions from the media in order to get their perspective on calls. Now, it might not be the entire crew but at least the head official for each game.

“We’re held accountable for what we do, why wouldn’t they be held accountable for what they do,” Holgorsen said on the issue.

West Virginia has gone 2-4 against Kansas State during their time in the Big 12.

But the program is currently on a two-game win streak against the Wildcats, which means that Holgorsen has been able to square off against one of his coaching idols in Bill Snyder.

But how did Holgorsen come to revere the long-time head coach? Well, it’s quite simple to explain. Growing up in Iowa, Holgorsen followed the career of Snyder closely during his time with the Hawkeyes as an assistant before moving on to change the landscape of the Kansas State program.

“I was a small kid in Iowa watching him on the sidelines,” Holgorsen said.

Snyder served as the offensive coordinator for ten years at Iowa helping lead the program into a two-time Big 10 champion during the course of his tenure. The Wizard has since spent two separate stints at Kansas State, transforming the program in both stops.

“He’s one of the most respected guys in the history of the game,” Holgorsen said.

Snyder, now 78, elected to return for another season after a battle with throat cancer and that will give the West Virginia head coach at least one more opportunity to share the field with him. Holgorsen didn’t hide his respect for Snyder’s resiliency so the fact he’s back doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise.

Still, it’s a chance to square off against one of his most admired foes on the gridiron once again.

“I’m just excited to compete against him,” Holgorsen said.