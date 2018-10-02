West Virginia had scored 21 points before Texas Tech had ever even crossed onto their side of the field.

That efficiency continued throughout the course of the first half rolling up 35-points and 382 yards all while holding the Red Raiders to only 10 on the scoreboard. Scoring touchdowns on five of seven drives, coordinator Jake Spavital’s group was hitting on all cylinders in all facets.

Those 382 yards were better than 32 teams in college football average over the course of an entire game, let alone a half.

The first quarter was particularly impressive with 28 points and 279 yards.

So with that dominating edge heading into the halftime break it appeared that the only question remaining was just how many points would the Mountaineers score?