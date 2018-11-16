The West Virginia offense didn’t start the way it wanted to against TCU but that didn't matter.

The first five drives of the game produced a total of three points, 102 yards, three punts and an interception as the Mountaineers were locked in a deadlock with Horned Frogs deep into the second quarter.

Making matters worse was the fact the turnover proceeded a perfectly placed deep ball that wide receiver David Sills was unable to haul in on the previous play.

It looked flat. It looked disinterested. It was looking like it was heading directly toward the natural letdown many had projected following the emotional 42-41 win over Texas the week before.