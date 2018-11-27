Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU offensive line battles through different combinations

Pnziyasmf4btfnubwcot
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Coaching is sometimes about adjusting on the fly.

Never was that more true than the task that West Virginia had when it came to figuring out the offensive line against Oklahoma.

The unit already was shaken up prior to kick off with usual right tackle Colton McKivitz sliding to right guard and Kelby Wickline filling his spot on the edge.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}