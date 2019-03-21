Allentown (Pa.) Parkland offensive lineman Nicholas Dawkins isn’t looking to rush the recruiting process.

No, instead the Rivals.com three-star prospect wants to stop and smell the roses in order to see each and every one of the opportunities that the process has afforded to him.

But that doesn’t mean that he isn’t planning to be active visiting a number of these schools including setting up a trip to one of his most recent offers West Virginia.