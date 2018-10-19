Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU offers committed CB Miller

Hqr4vsp6giyggck5leij
Sam Spiegelman
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Thatcher (Az.) Eastern Arizona J.C. cornerback Dreshun Miller is committed to LSU.

That much isn’t in doubt as he remains a solid pledge to the Tigers.

But a recent offer from West Virginia is one that has some long-standing ties and at least provides something to consider moving forward for the four-star cornerback.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}