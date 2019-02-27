WVSports.com

One thing was crucial at Neal Brown’s announcement as the 35th Head Football Coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers: defensive coordinator Vic Koenning had to come with him. As Brown enthused, when confirming Koenning was joining his staff; “Vic's defenses are nationally known for their tenacity and ability to force turnovers, making them very opportunistic units. He is no stranger to Big 12 football and will be a great leader for our unit.”

You’ll notice Brown included Koenning’s experience of the Big 12. West Virginia’s new defensive coordinator played as a linebacker at Kansas State before turning pro in the USFL. His coaching background was in defensive backs, where after four years as a Grad Assistant at Memphis State he coached the position for five more. Koenning went on to coordinate a successful defense at Wyoming, struggled as the Cowboys’ head coach and left for the defensive coordinator job at Troy in 2003.

His success at Troy soon led to the Clemson DC job, a position Koenning held for four seasons from 2005-2008. After Dabo Swinney was given the head coaching job and wanted more of an aggressive man blitz defense, Koenning departed for his alma mater Kansas State.

A successful year coaching the Wildcats’ D earned Koenning two years of coordinating Illinois’ defense, which was excellent despite it ending in the firing of Head Coach Ron Zook. Koenning’s subsequent three years at North Carolina were brutal, with his philosophy clashing with Head Coach Larry Fedora.