It’s rare that a quarterback throws four interceptions. It’s even more unusual for his Head Coach to repeatedly call it his “best game,” in the aftermath press conference. Though that’s what happened last Sunday, with Neal Brown standing by Austin Kendall despite him throwing four picks.

Defending your quarterback is a smart approach given the importance of the position. Plus Kendall is a transfer from Oklahoma who Brown handpicked. However, the degree in which every player and coach stood by the signal caller spoke volumes. Furthermore, Brown even praised Kendall on multiple occasions.

Even after watching the tape, Brown was happy. “I thought our pass game was the best it’s been all season,” he told reporters in his Tuesday press conference. Heading into the Texas matchup, the -10.5 line set by Las Vegas felt optimistic, given West Virginia had shown little sign of any semblance of a downfield passing attack. Yet, as Brown emphasized on multiple occasions, the passing game did well against the Longhorns—asides from the turnovers.

The Mountaineers managed to avoid getting boatraced. “We knew that it was going to be a game where we had to throw,” revealed Brown afterwards. The offense currently has a yards per passing attempt of 6.47. Yet in the Texas defeat, Kendall threw for 8 yards per attempt. “We didn’t lose that game because of Austin Kendall,” Brown summarized post-game. “We were in the game, offensively, because of him.” His Tuesday comments corroborate with this: “we had a bunch of explosive plays—In the way we measure them we had nine.

Kendall threw with anticipation, a non-wobbly deep ball (an issue in previous games) and sound coverage processing. He wasn’t afraid to take the check downs. He was also helped out by some excellent play-calls. Brown gave him some coverage identifiers and, in the run game, triple option looks and heavier personnel were designed to run on the tite front—aiming to cause second-level indecision that allowed climbers to get on the linebackers.