Heading into the match-up with Texas Tech I was concerned about West Virginia’s ability to deal with the Tite front.

This year, the resurgence of a more diverse run game in a more balanced attack is one that helps WVU in various ways. If the Mountaineers’ run game had been shut down last Saturday, I felt the defense would have suffered and the passing attack would have faced few one-on-one opportunities.

Jake Spavital agrees: “we gotta be able to run the ball and overload the boxes. You know that’s what this league is getting to…To be perfect throwing the ball every time, that’s probably not to your favor”.

My level of worry was so great that I almost chose the Tite front as my subject for that week’s WVU on tape. Like most Air Raid teams, and most spread teams in general, West Virginia’s run plays are designed to go through the b gap. Their staple has been inside zone.

The Tite front is designed to deny teams any runs up the middle. Its ‘spill and kill’ philosophy is one that packs the middle of the box with defensive linemen, and then uses defensive backs to handle the pursuit outside. The idea is to turn every run east-west; then rely on backend speed to turn it to the sideline.

To do this: there is a nose tackle shaded to one side of the center (the 0) who handles an a-gap; an inside linebacker who cancels the other a-gap; and two defensive ends (the 4is or 3 techniques) who fit the b-gaps.

(Texas Tech mostly run 4i-0-4i)

The two c-gaps are left to the other inside linebacker and often a hybrid rover/joker type player. (It can just be another linebacker too) The hybrid player can be left outside the box to execute coverage responsibilities but, if he keys run, will come screaming down from his apex position and fit the c gap. That means teams can essentially get 7 in the box versus the run and dominate both b-gaps; yet play two-high with six cover guys.

The front’s similar to a 3-0-3 double eagle front, but instead of having two wide 9 defensive ends it has the two off-the-ball linebackers/hybrids. It also frees up one of those outside players, rather than freeing up the middle linebacker.

Here is the Tite front against a typical spread doubles look: