We know what happened. Going into halftime with a 31-14 lead, West Virginia looked ready to go 9-1. Then the second half transpired: the darkness descended; the lofty, wild dreams of a playoff berth vanished. Suffocating misery.

The offense scored just one second half touchdown, failing to gain a first down on four of their eight possessions. And yet, while Jake Spavital was overly conservative in certain moments, the tape reveals complaints about his playcalling to be harsh. (Spavital’s usage of jet motion was just one intelligent tactical move that succeeded throughout.)

The struggles offensively were more based in poor execution. Will Grier handed off on RPOs where the pass looked far more favorable numbers- and leverage-wise. Running backs missed reads. Blocks were missed. Furthermore, awry execution aside, the officials let murder take place in the defensive backfield.

Sure, the Mountaineers may have had two chances in the redzone if Dana Holgorsen had used both his remaining timeouts at the right time, but it’s the other side of the ball’s coaching and performance that looked far worse when watching the film back.

The defense, after forcing three first-half Oklahoma State turnovers, gave up 604 total yards. Their showing was a befuddling concoction of schematic, coaching and executional issues. Things worsened in the fourth quarter, which acts as a microcosm of their problems. In that disastrous last period, WVU gave up three consecutive touchdowns having forced a three and out to begin the quarter.