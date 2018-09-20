Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 08:35:21 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU on Tape: Defensive Weapon JoVanni Stewart Impresses at SAM

WVSports.com
Matty Brown
Staff Writer

JoVanni Stewart impressed me at SAM linebacker. After just a week of preparation for the role, the 5ft 8, 191-pounder filled in admirably after Charlie Benton suffered his season-ending knee injury...

