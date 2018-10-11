The 5-0 West Virginia Mountaineers are ranked #6 in the nation! That sure is great. But such an incredible feeling mustn’t see us ignore concerns the 38-22 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks raised. Most of these worries stem from Heisman candidate Will Grier’s interceptions.



His push to be named the best player in college football is already weakened by the sheer ridiculousness of Tua Tagovailoa’s season for Alabama. Instead of focusing on catching up with the sophomore passer, Grier needs to recalibrate his quarterbacking as West Virginia push for Big 12 championship contention. Grier recognized this himself “I gotta be better at not forcing things.”

This article isn’t just about Grier’s individual skill, instead it focuses on a key area that the Mountaineers must work on. For them to have any hope of reaching the Big 12 championship game, let alone winning it, they cannot afford to turn the ball over 3 times inside the 20.

Grier deserves blame, but Kansas’ defensive multiplicity made the signal caller’s task extremely strenuous. Though WVU’s strategy featured some superb exploitation of the flats, and benefitted from stacked receivers and tight splits, they were out-schemed and out-executed at crucial times. This stands out from previous games’ turnovers, where it’s been a case of receivers not being on the same page as Grier.