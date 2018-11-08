What a nail-biting, thrilling, fantastic victory. Concerns over a horrid repeat of the Iowa State offensive monstrosity never materialized. Instead, the offense carried a struggling defense to a win in Austin. It was difficult to narrow down the play-calling brilliance to five concepts. The lessons of Ames were learned. The attack was executed far better. West Virginia downed horns. (For more detail on the Tite front, read this WVU on tape) All game, Dana Holgorsen and Jake Spavital exploited the Tite front’s weaknesses. The opening script was like Spavital had read all the criticisms of the Iowa State disaster. The Mountaineers conflicted the run-fitting apex defenders, exploited the linebacker flow and stayed ahead of the chains with quick timing concepts. Being able to outflank, misalign and outclimb the front in the run game, plus giving Grier winnable match-ups to hit, saw them dominate the Longhorns’ defense.

Jet Motion I wrote last week following the success of jet motion against Baylor that you could “expect the jet usage to continue.” Boy did it! Faking the jet stresses the linebackers in the front. The Tite demands its linebackers flow quickly. While the Tite 3 defensive linemen plug one a-gap and both b-gaps, the second-level must cancel the other a-gap and flow. Yet, paralyzed by pre-snap lateral movement, WVU’s jet motion allowed their linemen to climb up-field to flat-footed second level defenders. It also saw them move outside. The ability to double team and then climb meant bad things for Texas.

In total, including a high snap ruining the fake of the jet in the first quarter, West Virginia ran the fake jet inside zone six times for 84 yards—a massive average of 14 yards per carry. Moreover, they ran it right through the b-gap the Tite front is supposed to shut down thanks to the freezing of linebacker flow the jet fake caused. (Note, the game started 14.00 1st into the replay I accessed)

What was so appealing about the concepts Spavital ran last Saturday was how he layered off them. For instance, the same fake jet look set up a deep one-on-one outside which David Sills V narrowly dropped with 7.25 left in the 4th. The feature also created quick isolation on the perimeter. The run game is always going to benefit the pass: “[It] factors into everything else we do. It was pleasing as a coordinator…and a lot easier,” revealed Spavital. An example of a shorter throw outside off the jet was Spavital getting the agile jet receiver a one-on-one in space versus an off-coverage alley defender. Sucking the overhang defender away with the double run threat was awesome. The usage of perimeter screens to both running backs and receivers was sorely lacking against Iowa State, but here it was aplenty!

Spavital also got his X-receiver involved:

The line still opts for the full-slide against pressure that caused issues against Iowa State, but with the quick timing concept obeyed by Grier, it doesn’t matter. The passer stayed to the structure of the play and anticipated his receivers far better in this fixture. The over-the-top assignment and leverage of the cornerback plus the tight receiver alignment gets the quick out open. It’s a sweet chain mover and rhythm builder that keeps the frontside of the run honest and plays off the conflict the apex defender is in. For the entire game, the Mountaineers managed to stay out of schematically imposed third and longs; so crucial as “the disguised pressure potential of the Tite heightens the importance.” Instead, WVU was only hampered by ridiculous penalties in the first quarter.

Stick, Bubble and Timing Concepts The timing patterns, with the quick throw, extended to tight ends too. Having 11 personnel rather than 10 often saw the Longhorns come out in 3-3-5 nickel rather than 3-2-6 dime. We’ll touch on the usage of heavier personnel later. For now, let’s stick to another play Spavital built off. “Regarding the run game, something West Virginia should steal is the halting of the backside with a bubble screen. This creates massive cutback room”. Again, Spavital agreed. He ran a nasty stick concept with a very widely split tight end. With the apex defender aligned nearest the tight end having run-fit responsibility in the c-gap, the dilemma was massive for the unfortunate defender. Furthermore, the other slot defender was forced to honor the bubble screen. Widening with this movement, the tight end’s stick came open each time beneath the deep safety and between the two conflicted defenders. For Grier, it was another simple timing pattern; a quick drop back and throw to the always-open defender.

The run element was the draw, something Grier could look to if the defense brought a defender downfield to take away the stick route. The delay of the handoff enabled the o-line to ooze to the second level. It was only stopped by an unexpected boundary corner blitz.

Such timing patterns were not exclusive to the two covered. There were routes outside for Grier—such as quick hitches and digs over the middle. The timing was synced up for Grier, so even if his first read wasn’t open his second often was coming open as he moved to it with his excellent progression speed. They also used trips like Oklahoma did—running a smash concept which broke the matching coverage of Texas and switch concepts which just missed each time. Split-Backfields and Heavy Personnel Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both used split-backfields and heavier personnel against Tite variations to great success. The Mountaineers learned from this. On non-penalty plays featuring split-backfield runs—outside zone, split-outside zone and outside zone with a built-in reverse—WVU ran 5 times for 24 yards (4.8 ypc). Using the h-back as a lead, he would either go across the formation to take out the backside EDGE or he would clear out the other EDGE up front. For the future, this creates pop pass potential.

In the Longhorns encounter, though the attempt to outflank wasn’t lethal, it produced two big runs. I wrote that “outflanking runs need to be run more frequently,” and they were. At their best, they created lovely alleys as filling linebackers were lost trying to get outside. Moreover, the design set up the next layer: a huge 19-yard gain of brilliance.

By quickly changing the side of the running back pre-snap, West Virginia removed a b-gap player as the linebackers didn’t realign or reassign properly. Furthermore, the nose tackle got taken too head-up and did not shift along to what, from the offense’s perspective, was the left a-gap. With the h-back taking out the backside b-gap player, the offense generates what is almost an unbalanced effect. They have a five on four on the playside, and the result is the absence of any b-gap defender. The running back is gifted a two-way go. He presses the frontside correctly, seeing the backside a-gap linebacker pursue to the unmanned b-gap. McKoy then cuts it back through that vacated a-gap untouched. Again, a small piece of pre-snap motion enables the Mountaineers to murder the b-gap.

Asked about Marcell Pettaway’s big day, Holgorsen went on to speak about the entire run game: “He’s doing a good job. What did he end up with? 121. I thought Kennedy ran hard now, I mean he was almost a 100-yard rusher as well. We knew we had to run the ball and I thought we did a great job, throughout the course of the week, of scheming some things up.” Indeed! Another nice piece of heavier personnel was the second-half introduction of 12 personnel pistol, which featured a balanced two tight-ends. Running both inside and outside zone proved fruitful. Less successful was a short yardage Wing-T throwback. Still, the attempt to bring more defenders into the box and then punish them—while creating easier coverage outside—was smart. Mesh The lack of feast or famine issues, with more structured short reads for Grier, was epitomized by the running of mesh. This combined the throw to the running back in the flat I craved with an organized triangular read structure. Adding a wheel route to the concept is simply unfair. It out-leverages linebackers hard by making them cover an often faster running back both horizontally and vertically. What’s more, the in-breaking routes create traffic, clear out space and provide a coverage indicator for Grier. Furthermore, the read structure for Grier is easy to execute; a quick to perform triangle structure. He can move from wheel, to first crosser, to second crosser rapidly.

In the drawn-up example, the tempo West Virginia plays with works nicely as most of the defenders aren’t even set on the snap of the football.

The lack of intermediate and short stuff against Iowa State was a big issue. Spavital corrected this and more! Quads Triangle Grier’s fantastic performance—he even took a checkdown earlier on the game-winning drive!!!—was capped off by his game-winning play. It had all the things you want from a quarterback: decision making, composure and execution. Not once, but twice! The quads triangle look provides a clear one-on-one indicator for him with the isolated receiver. The hook-up on the slant to Sills was near-perfect. But the emotional control to calm down from vanished euphoria, and to observe on the next play that a robber was in place, and a disadvantageous 3v3 outside on the bubble, was mightily impressive. In the box, apex defenders or not, WVU had a 5v4. One apex defender is clearly the robber for the slant. Grier’s decision to call the draw (Holgorsen told reporters the quarterback had “about four options”), then run left—with the apex focused on the slant primarily, was perfect. After Yodny Cajuste’s soft ejection, just one bizarre call in a terribly officiated game, it was fitting that backup left tackle Kelby Wickline sealed the crucial block. Reflected Spavital: “I thought Kelby came in and didn’t blink…I was just pleased that Kelby ended up having the block that Will ran behind to score.” The confidence Holgorsen had in Grier and his offense to run this play was proven by his post-game comments when he was asked about any potential doubts going for two: “We talked about it beforehand: that we were going for it, we had it dialled up. The chaos started when we were flipping the hashes. We came out and we get it on the right middle, and they called a timeout, and flipped it to the left middle. We flipped the sides so we could get the matchups we wanted. And then they called another timeout. And then we end up throwing the slant, and then we run it, it was pretty chaotic but these kids have executed so many times that we felt very comfortable in running it.” A deserved two-point conversion after a ludicrous Grier touchdown throw to Gary Jennings.

Unstoppable Offense Is Texas back yet? Can pigs fly? Is the moon made of cheese? This was masterful scheming to beat the Tite front defense. Long may it continue. A re-match with Iowa State’s version may await in a potential Big 12 Championship game. But, right now, West Virginia must focus on evolving their offensive gameplan for the Longhorns to an even more potent level. The right mixture of short, intermediate and long passing, arrived in conjunction with a run game that outflanked but also outsmarted. These are the keys that must stay with Spavital’s play-calling sequencing. If that happens, no one will stop this offense. Horns down.

