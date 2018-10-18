Well that sucked. At 5-0 and ranked #6 in the nation, there was a tangible sense that West Virginia was overrated given spluttering elements to their victories over Texas Tech and Kansas. In earlier iterations of WVU on tape, I warned that the let-offs would run out for the Mountaineers. However, losing in the manner that they did was surprising; a 30-14 shellacking where WVU was dominated in every sense of the word.

Take solace from the fact that I’m based in England; the ‘magic’ of time zones resulted in me staying up until 4.30am watching that garbage. Visiting my Granny’s house, I slept on a floor that was rock hard – but not as tough as that loss was to take. My back felt almost as broken as West Virginia’s performance.

There are so many issues worth writing about. The bye week provides the Mountaineers with the chance to get better, but it also gives me an opportunity to cover two of these problems. The astonishingly meek showing on offense, where they scored only 7 points, will be addressed next time. This edition of WVU on tape will focus on a defensive display that should not escape criticism.

The most troublesome area was Matt Campbell and Iowa State finding mismatches versus the defense with little difficulty plus high frequency. It was done all too easily. Advantageous 1v1s were gifted to the Cyclones’ offense by Tony Gibson’s defense.