Jarret Doege received snaps last Saturday! He looked capable in limited action too.

This is a tough season, more miserable than even the most pessimistic of West Virginia fans could have envisioned. The growth and learning at youthful positions has been hampered by inconsistent play or injury. Now, with the season close to thankfully ending, we have the quarterback position to observe.

Calls for redshirt freshman Trey Lowe continued into the Texas Tech game. The mobile Lowe brings the added dimension of his legs and, in a small amount of reps, has still managed to flash a powerful arm. Yet Lowe clearly doesn’t have the trust of Head Coach Neal Brown or the rest of the West Virginia coaching staff. His youth, and the inexperience which comes with that, must be the reason.