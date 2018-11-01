Ah, the sweet feeling of a dominant victory. The Baylor game was a “get right” game for West Virginia. Looking clean in their best uniform combination, they had far better execution in the 58-14 win. The Mountaineers still control their destiny.

Yet, despite the huge point and yardage totals, it’s reasonable to worry about the offense’s ability to move the ball against Texas. Coming into the game, the Bears’ defense gave up 7.3 yards per play. BU’s defensive talent is an issue, but their scheme is one that failed to slow the primary things WVU wants.

In contrast, the Longhorns’ defense is hauntingly reminiscent of that nightmare loss in Ames. Texas runs a similar Tite front, plus the 3-2 dime matching coverages, that left West Virginia utterly devoid of ideas. This defense halts the Mountaineers offense. Check out Cody Alexander’s draw up: