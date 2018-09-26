WVSports.com

Another game, and another joyous receiver hattrick to write about. The second-year of the Jake Spavital x Dana Holgorsen offense sure is fun, ranking third in the FBS for offensive yards per play with 8.2 (Memphis 1st with 8.7).

Yet David Sills V’s three touchdowns came at just one yard per play. Of the 25 touchdowns in the 16 games he’s played since returning: 16 have been in the redzone; 12 have been in the 10-yard line; and 6 have come from inside the 5.

Kansas State’s approach of, as Holgorsen described, putting “everybody in the box” was foolhardy. No, that’s too nice: it was moronic disrespectfulness. It’s like they’d never played this version of football.