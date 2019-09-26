News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football on Tape: Run game transformed

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team rushed for a season high against Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team rushed for a season high against Kansas.
Matty Brown
WVSports.com Staff

West Virginia’s run game actually functions now. After putting up 173 yards on the ground at 6.2 yards per carry in their week 3 victory over NC State, the Mountaineers continued their rushing adeq...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}