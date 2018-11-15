Last Sunday, for the first time since 2002 and a 40-23 loss to the Miami Hurricanes, a tight end led West Virginia’s offense in receiving yards. The 86 yards of home-state hero Trevon Wesco dwarfed Josh Bailey’s 35 yards of 16 years ago. Wesco’s overall contribution was huge in #9 West Virginia handing Gary Patterson the worst loss of his impressive coaching career.

Hailing from Martinsburg, Wesco prepped at Musselman High where he was an all-state basketball player. After spending two years at Lackawanna College, playing one, he’s fast-becoming a crucial part of West Virginia’s offense.

The senior tight end’s last three games have resulted in 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. As site owner Vernon Bailey said to me: “for years WVU has failed to use the tight end but they have slowly brought them back into the offense”.

Jake Spavital’s comments post-hornsdowning suggested the increase in tight end usage was more injury-related: “[it’s] probably because we’re banged up. We can’t really go 10 personnel as much. So we gotta utilize those tight ends.”

Yet the offensive coordinator has long teased at tight ends becoming more involved in the attack. The hinting’s been to such an extent that Wesco’s recent success and volume is clearly not just necessitated by injuries to the wide receiver group.

In April 2018, Spavital enthused about the possibilities tight ends bring. “You can get real multiple with it,” he mentioned. “You can still have a run threat but also have a dimension where they can stretch the field and get out on pass concepts. I always have been a big fan of tight ends.”

Wesco alone is a valuable weapon—nearing the queen of chess pieces. “He's a big body and it's pretty impressive what that kid's doing,” Spavital gushed. “He causes so many problems in the run game and now he's going to be a threat on the perimeter where defenses have to find out where he's at on the field because he's being efficient catching it.”