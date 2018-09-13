SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia won’t play a football game this weekend after the trip to N.C. State was canceled due to the expected fallout from Hurricane Florence in the area.

But that doesn’t mean it will be an off-week for the Mountaineers.

No, anything but.

“We will be here and we will practice when we can practice,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.

While there has been no decision about a possible make-up date for the matchup against N.C. State, the focus for West Virginia immediately shifts to the nine-game Big 12 Conference slate with the opener coming Sept. 22 at home against Kansas State.

“We’ve already gotten the binders ready. We know Kansas State pretty well; they know us pretty well…” Holgorsen said.

That’s ten days for the program to turn the page from the preparation for the Wolfpack that was already well under-way to focusing on the Wildcats, something that won’t prove too difficult.

West Virginia will not hit the road for recruiting during the now open week as they would in a traditional setting and instead will keep the focus on what is unfolding on the field. The Mountaineers are expected to undertake that part of the process during the scheduled open week Oct. 20.

“The most important thing for bye weeks are recruiting and health; we have those scheduled down the road and this is not one of them,” Holgorsen said.

That means the focus of the remainder of this week will be on getting better on the field while diving into some Kansas State near the tail end of the week. Sunday will start the traditional game week for the Mountaineers as they prepare to host the Wildcats for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

That means a few days of good-on-good in order to work on making corrections on the field that have been issues through the first couple games and focusing on being ready.

“It will help us to practice against each other,” defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said.