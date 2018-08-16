What West Virginia’s 2019 recruiting class lacks in numbers, it doesn’t in star power. And could there be even more on the horizon this cycle?

That’s because two of the 13 known commitments are perched inside the Rivals250. And as its name indicates, the grouping is a list of the 250 best prospects across the college football landscape.

Winston Salem (N.C.) Parkland linebacker Lee Kpogba received his first power five offer from the Mountaineers and has only continued to rise up the recruiting rankings.