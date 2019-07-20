West Virginia has had an interesting off-season to say the least.

There has been a coaching change, a shift in culture and several high-profile departures for various reasons over the past couple months.

Most noticeably among those that have exited the program were wide receiver Marcus Simms, who has declared for the supplemental draft, safety Derrek Pitts, who has enrolled at Marshall and safety Kenny Robinson who has yet to declare a destination.

Each of those players were believed to be cornerstones of what Neal Brown is looking to build on the field in his first year as the head coach but that obviously won’t be the case. So how do the remaining players look at these type of situations and what happens next?

“Some of us talk, some of us had good relationships with Kenny and Derrek and Marcus but all in all they made decisions that they thought were good for them so there isn’t much we can really say about it,” senior running back Kennedy McKoy said.

Sophomore linebacker Josh Chandler believes that it’s not hard to differentiate between the personal relationships forged with players and the one in the locker room because it’s already that way. So when players elect to leave for whatever reason there isn’t any hard feelings.

“Everybody is cool outside of here and just because you leave you’re not a different person,” he said. “You’ve just made a different decision.”

Simms was by far the most experienced wide receiver on the roster playing 484 snaps last season and hauling in 87 passes for 1,458 yards and 8 touchdowns over his three years. The player that could step up in that role now is redshirt junior T.J. Simmons as the leader of the unit and he sees opportunities that can arise now for him to take that next step.

“I feel like we have a lot of good players that can be great,” he said.

Same can be said in the back end where Robinson was an all-Big 12 first team performer and Pitts was being groomed for the starting role at the other safety spot.

But that means other players have to fill the void and that’s already happened with Josh Norwood sliding over from cornerback to safety where he was a standout performer in junior college.

Anytime you lose talented players for whatever reason it forces others to naturally step up to try and fill that void. It’s happened across the board for the Mountaineers since the departures from the roster, but also can act as a mechanism to bring the team closer.

“It’s a collective accountability deal,” senior defensive end Reese Donahue said. “It kind of helps it makes the responsibility fall on you.”

Donahue also points out that while losing any talented player will hurt, a team is comprised of more than one or two players and it takes all of them to win football games.

“Ultimately I think that you can’t make someone stay. If their heart isn’t in it, you’d be better off finding somebody with less talent and letting them play 100-percent,” he added.





