There was a time that Jermaine Haley wouldn’t have taken the final shot.

But that was then and this is now and it was the typically passive junior point guard that made perhaps the biggest play in a game full of them gliding down the right side to kiss the ball off the glass. It gave West Virginia a 65-64 lead over Kansas that it would not relinquish.

On the play, the Mountaineers elected not to use a timeout after a Kansas miss and Haley was initially going to come off a ball screen until he noticed his defender had cheated. Kansas was attempting to take Derek Culver away in the high post so there was a lane for him to exploit and he did just that. Haley took the ball, made a move and was able to get to the rim for a shot at the basket that would go through the net.

“I had a smaller guy on me and got a good shot up on the rim,” he said.

It’s a situation that likely wouldn’t have been possible even earlier this season.